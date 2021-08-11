MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccination continues in Vienna cathedral

Alex Halada, AFP

A health worker sitting under a crucifix prepares a syringe at the vaccination center installed at the Barbara Chapel of the famous St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to government data, 60% of Austria’s 8.9 million population have received at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 54% are fully vaccinated, as the country plans to start booster shots on October 17.

