Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 vaccination continues in Vienna cathedral Alex Halada, AFP Posted at Aug 11 2021 06:48 PM A health worker sitting under a crucifix prepares a syringe at the vaccination center installed at the Barbara Chapel of the famous St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to government data, 60% of Austria's 8.9 million population have received at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 54% are fully vaccinated, as the country plans to start booster shots on October 17.