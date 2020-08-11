Home  >  Overseas

A reckoning over Beirut blast

Hassan Ammar, AP

Aug 11 2020

Protesters celebrate after removing a concrete slab from a barrier to open a road leading to the parliament building during demonstrations on Monday. Lebanon's prime minister Hassan Diab announced his resignation along with other cabinet members after consecutive days of protests, condemning rampant corruption and alleged lack of accountability on the Beirut blast that killed at least 150 people and injured thousands.

