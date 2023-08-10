MULTIMEDIA
Wildfire hits Lahaina, Hawaii
Carter Barto, EPA-EFE/handout
Posted at Aug 10 2023 09:02 AM
A handout photo made available by Carter Barto shows an arial view of buildings damaged in Lahaina, Hawaii as a result of a large wildfire which has killed 6 people and forced thousands of evacuations on the island of Maui in Hawaii, USA on Thursday. Winds from Hurricane Dora, which is currently over the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles south of Hawaii, have intensified the wildfires.
