Wildfire hits Lahaina, Hawaii

Carter Barto, EPA-EFE/handout

A handout photo made available by Carter Barto shows an arial view of buildings damaged in Lahaina, Hawaii as a result of a large wildfire which has killed 6 people and forced thousands of evacuations on the island of Maui in Hawaii, USA on Thursday. Winds from Hurricane Dora, which is currently over the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles south of Hawaii, have intensified the wildfires.