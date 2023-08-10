Home  >  Overseas



Carter Barto, EPA-EFE/handout

Posted at Aug 10 2023 09:02 AM

Wildfire hits Lahaina, Hawaii

A handout photo made available by Carter Barto shows an arial view of buildings damaged in Lahaina, Hawaii as a result of a large wildfire which has killed 6 people and forced thousands of evacuations on the island of Maui in Hawaii, USA on Thursday. Winds from Hurricane Dora, which is currently over the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles south of Hawaii, have intensified the wildfires. 

