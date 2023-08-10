Home  >  Overseas

Ecuadorian presidential candidate killed during campaign sortie

Posted at Aug 10 2023 10:50 AM

Ecuadorian presidential candidate killed during campaign sortie

People take cover after shots were fired at the end of a rally of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito, on Wednesday. Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after holding a rally in Quito on Wednesday evening, local media reported, citing Interior Minister Juan Zapata. 

Mr. Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist, was one of eight candidates in the August 20 presidential election. 

