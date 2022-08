Trump supporters going Rambo

MULTIMEDIA

Supporters rally behind ex-president Trump

Cristobal Herrera-Ulaskevich, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump protest outside his Mar-a-Lago residence, amid reports of the FBI executing a search warrant as part of a document investigation, in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, on Tuesday. Trump's reaction to an FBI search of his Florida resort triggered a fierce backlash against the agency and the Biden administration from his supporters.