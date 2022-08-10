Stranded Beluga whale rescued from the Seine

MULTIMEDIA

Marine experts rescue Beluga whale from River Seine

Jean-Francois Monier, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Veterinarians take care of a beluga whale that was stranded in the River Seine at Notre Dame de la-Garenne, northern France, Tuesday evening. French marine experts launched an ambitious operation on August 9 to rescue an ailing beluga whale that swam up the Seine river, to return it to the sea. The four-meter (13-foot) cetacean, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, was spotted a week ago heading towards Paris, and is now some 130 kilometers inland.



