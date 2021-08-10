Thousands evacuated due to wildfires across Greece

MULTIMEDIA
Thousands evacuated due to devastating wildfires across Greece
Louiza Vradi, Reuters
Posted at Aug 10 2021 10:26 AM
Athens, Greece on Monday. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued an apology as 500 recorded wildfires continue to devastate the country, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people from dozens of villages due to searing heat and strong winds experienced across Greece.
