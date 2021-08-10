Thais protest government handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Thais take to the streets over government's COVID-19 pandemic response Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP Posted at Aug 10 2021 10:56 PM | Updated as of Aug 10 2021 11:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pro-democracy protesters clash with police during a protest calling for the resignation of prime minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the Thai government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, in Bangkok on Tuesday. The number of injured protesters was not known but at least six have been arrested while a police officer was shot in the leg and three were hit by shrapnel from a homemade bomb, according to police. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Thailand Thailand protests Thailand pro-democracy protests COVID-19 response government COVID-19 response COVID-19 protests /spotlight/08/11/21/dutertes-drug-war-claims-chinese-casualties/spotlight/08/11/21/who-urges-power-players-to-end-vaccination-inequity/life/08/11/21/belo-apologizes-takes-down-pandemic-effect-ad/entertainment/08/11/21/alex-gonzaga-husband-mikee-morada-get-fully-vaccinated/business/08/11/21/new-child-safety-features-for-google-youtube