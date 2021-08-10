Thais protest government handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Home  >  Overseas

Thais take to the streets over government's COVID-19 pandemic response

Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

Posted at Aug 10 2021 10:56 PM | Updated as of Aug 10 2021 11:16 PM

Pro-democracy protesters clash with police during a protest calling for the resignation of prime minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the Thai government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, in Bangkok on Tuesday. The number of injured protesters was not known but at least six have been arrested while a police officer was shot in the leg and three were hit by shrapnel from a homemade bomb, according to police. 

