Night out in Bali resort amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MULTIMEDIA

Wining and dining in Bali during the COVID-19 pandemic

Fikri Yusuf, Antara Foto via Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A waitress wearing a protective mask and gloves to curb the spread of COVID-19 serves a drink to a customer at the Koral restaurant in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Monday. Indonesia on Monday evening announced the extension of COVID-19 curbs on populous Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26 areas as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere.