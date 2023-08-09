MULTIMEDIA
Parts of China still inundated
Jade Gao, AFP
Posted at Aug 09 2023 10:24 PM
Local residents ride a scooter on a flooded street in the aftermath of flooding from heavy rains in Zhuozhou, China on Wednesday. China's capital has been hit by record downpours in recent weeks, damaging infrastructure and deluging swaths of the city's suburbs and surrounding areas. In Hebei province, which neighbors Beijing, 15 were reported to have died and 22 were missing.
