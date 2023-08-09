MULTIMEDIA
Octopus tapa, anyone?
Brais Lorenzo, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 09 2023 11:39 AM
Chefs from the town of Arcos, O Carballino, Galicia, Spain, take part in attempt to beat their own record to prepare the world's biggest octopus "tapa" on Tuesday. The event succeeded in its attempt with a time of 10 minutes and 28 seconds and with a total of 580 kilograms of octopus, a typical product of the region.
