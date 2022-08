Taiwan's turn to hold military drills

MULTIMEDIA

Taiwan holds military drills in Pingtung

Ritchie Tongo, EPA-EFE

Taiwanese soldiers fire artillery during a live-fire drill in Pingtung, Taiwan on Tuesday. Taiwan's military held a live fire drill to simulate defense of the island against Chinese invasion, as tensions increase in the region following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit and China's recent live fire drill in six maritime areas around Taiwan.