Massive flooding in Seoul

YONHAP/AFP

Posted at Aug 09 2022 09:26 AM | Updated as of Aug 09 2022 09:42 AM

People wade alongside submerged cars in a street during heavy rainfall in the Gangnam district of Seoul on Monday. Record heavy rains caused massive flooding in South Korea's central region forcing suspension of subway lines operation and evacuation of residents in low-lying areas.