Astral phenomenon in Zenica

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Perseid meteor shower seen from Zenica Dado Ruvic, Reuters Posted at Aug 09 2021 08:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A meteor dashes above the Tvrtkovac mountain during the Perseid meteor shower seen from Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday. The Perseid meteor shower is active in the months of July and August, reaching its peak in mid-August. Heads up: Perseid meteor shower to light up skies August 12-13 Read More: meteor Perseid Bosnia and Herzegovina Perseid meteor meteor shower Perseid meteor shower astronomical phenomenon astronomical phenomena /entertainment/08/10/21/bgyo-teases-comeback-release/overseas/08/10/21/us-covid-cases-hospitalizations-rise-to-6-month-high/news/08/10/21/duterte-disorganized-city-cant-distribute-ayuda/sports/08/10/21/paalam-petecio-at-marcial-naka-quarantine-na/life/08/09/21/math-olympiad-medalists-share-challenges-of-competing-virtually