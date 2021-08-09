Home  >  Overseas

Perseid meteor shower seen from Zenica

Dado Ruvic, Reuters

Posted at Aug 09 2021 08:05 PM

Astral phenomenon in Zenica

A meteor dashes above the Tvrtkovac mountain during the Perseid meteor shower seen from Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday. The Perseid meteor shower is active in the months of July and August, reaching its peak in mid-August.

