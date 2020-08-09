MULTIMEDIA

Beirut blast triggers more anti-government protests

Joseph Eid, AFP

A Lebanese protester waves the national flag during clashes with security forces in downtown Beirut on Saturday, following a demonstration against a political leadership they blame for a monster explosion that killed more than 150 people and disfigured the capital Beirut. As security forces focused their attention on a tense demonstration a few hundred meters down the road, a group led by retired Lebanese army officers stormed the foreign ministry and declared it the "headquarters of the revolution".