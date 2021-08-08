Thai protesters push for better COVID-19 response

MULTIMEDIA

Protesters push for better COVID-19 vaccination program as cases rise in Thailand

Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

Pro-democracy protesters put out tear gas canisters as they clash with police during a demonstration demanding political reform and calling for a change to the country's coronavirus vaccination program in Bangkok on Saturday. Hundreds of protesters raised concern on the government’s COVID-19 response as coronavirus infections rise to record high 21,838 cases and 212 deaths in a day, bringing total infections to 736,522 and 6,066 deaths since the pandemic began.