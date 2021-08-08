Thai protesters push for better COVID-19 response

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Protesters push for better COVID-19 vaccination program as cases rise in Thailand Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP Posted at Aug 08 2021 02:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pro-democracy protesters put out tear gas canisters as they clash with police during a demonstration demanding political reform and calling for a change to the country's coronavirus vaccination program in Bangkok on Saturday. Hundreds of protesters raised concern on the government’s COVID-19 response as coronavirus infections rise to record high 21,838 cases and 212 deaths in a day, bringing total infections to 736,522 and 6,066 deaths since the pandemic began. Thai police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at protesters Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus cases Bangkok Thailand protest COVID-19 vaccine Thailand COVID-19 Thailand protests Thailand COVID-19 vaccination /spotlight/08/08/21/a-big-trauma-what-made-chel-diokno-decide-to-become-a-human-rights-lawyer/life/08/08/21/catriona-nas-academy-stop-accepting-applications-amid-whang-od-issue/news/08/08/21/mga-motorista-inaabot-ng-oras-bago-lumampas-sa-checkpoints/sports/08/08/21/usa-top-olympic-medal-table-as-games-draw-to-close/sports/08/08/21/us-women-win-volleyball-gold-medal-against-brazil