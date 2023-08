MULTIMEDIA

30 dead, dozens injured in Pakistan train accident

Nadeem Khawer, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pakistani security and rescue officials inspect the derailed carriages of a passenger train in Sanghar, near Nawabshah, Pakistan on Sunday. The Hazara Express train, carrying 950 passengers, derailed on its way from Karachi to Havelian leaving 30 people dead and dozens injured, according to police.

Read More: Sanghar Pakistan train accident