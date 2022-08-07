Fire hits fuel depot in Matanzas, Cuba

MULTIMEDIA
Lightning strikes oil tank, triggers fire in Cuba fuel depot
Yamil Lage, AFP
Posted at Aug 07 2022 12:14 PM
People look at the black smoke from an oil tank on fire in Matanzas, Cuba, on Saturday. The fire caused by lightning on Friday in a fuel depot in Matanzas, in western Cuba, spread to a second tank at dawn on Saturday and caused 49 injuries, official sources reported.
