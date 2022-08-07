Home  >  Overseas

Lightning strikes oil tank, triggers fire in Cuba fuel depot

Yamil Lage, AFP

Posted at Aug 07 2022 12:14 PM

Fire hits fuel depot in Matanzas, Cuba

People look at the black smoke from an oil tank on fire in Matanzas, Cuba, on Saturday. The fire caused by lightning on Friday in a fuel depot in Matanzas, in western Cuba, spread to a second tank at dawn on Saturday and caused 49 injuries, official sources reported. 

