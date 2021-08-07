MULTIMEDIA

Hiroshima marks 76th anniversary of atomic bomb attack

Yasuyosh Chiba, AFP

People look on as members of a local non-profit organization release paper lanterns on the Matayasu River beside the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday, the 76th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bomb attack. The annual lantern-floating event, held to console the souls of the victims, was carried in a significantly smaller scale compared to previous years over COVID-19 concerns.