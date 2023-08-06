Home  >  Overseas

South Korea to host World Youth Day 2027

Inacio Rosa, EPA-EFE/pool

Posted at Aug 06 2023 06:06 PM

South Korean pilgrims celebrate after Pope Francis (right) announce the city of Seoul, South Korea as the next host of the World Youth Day (WYD) in 2027, at the end of the of the Holy Mass on the last day of the Catholic youth festival at Parque Tejo in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday. The Pontiff has been in Portugal on the occasion of WYD, one of the main events of the Church that gathers the Pope with youngsters from around the world. 

