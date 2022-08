Protest over treatment of prisoners in Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

Protest over treatment of prisoners in Russian-controlled Olevnika

Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman with fake blood stains brandishes a paper reading "Olenivka" during a protest of friends and relatives of Azov battalion servicemen of Russian-controlled prison in Olenivka near Donetsk, following the recent strikes that killed Olenivka's Ukrainian prisoners, in Kyiv on August Thursday. A US official accused Moscow on August 4, 2022 of preparing to plant fake evidence to make it look like the recent mass killing of Ukrainian prisoners in an attack on a Russian-controlled prison was caused by Ukraine.

Read More: Ukraine Russia war invasion Donetsk prison protest