Hiroshima atomic bomb attack remembered

First atomic bomb attack in Hiroshima remembered

Philip Fong, AFP

Bonfires set for the victims of World War 2, in front of the ruins of the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, now commonly known as the atomic bomb dome, light up in the evening in Hiroshima on Friday, a day ahead of the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing at the end of the war. Hiroshima became the first target of a nuclear weapon when an atomic bomb carried by a US warplane was dropped on the city on August 6, 1945, leaving the city almost totally destroyed.