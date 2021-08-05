Lebanese hold mass, protests a year after Beirut blast

MULTIMEDIA

Lebanese hold mass a year after Beirut blast

Anwar Amro, AFP

Relatives of the 2020 Beirut blast victims attend a Maronite Christian mass at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Wednesday, commemorating the first anniversary of the blast that ravaged the city, killing at least 214. Hundreds of Lebanese marched on August 4 to mark a year since a cataclysmic explosion ravaged Beirut, protesting impunity over the country's worst peacetime disaster at a time when its economy was already in tatters.