MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis meets with volunteers in Lisbon visit

Marco Bertorello, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pope Francis caresses a toddler during his visit to the Serafina parish social center to meet with representatives of volunteers and charity centers, in Lisbon on Friday. Around one million pilgrims from all over the world will attend the World Youth Day, the largest Catholic gathering in the world, created in 1986 by John Paul II.