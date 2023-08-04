MULTIMEDIA

Historic rainfall inundates Beijing

Jade Gao, AFP

Local residents clean up the street in the aftermath of the flooding at a village following heavy rains in Beijing on August 3, 2023. Swathes of northern China were submerged in filthy floodwater on after days of historic rainfall battered the capital city of Beijing and surrounding areas.

