Historic rainfall inundates Beijing
Jade Gao, AFP
Posted at Aug 04 2023 09:31 AM | Updated as of Aug 04 2023 10:26 AM
Local residents clean up the street in the aftermath of the flooding at a village following heavy rains in Beijing on August 3, 2023. Swathes of northern China were submerged in filthy floodwater on after days of historic rainfall battered the capital city of Beijing and surrounding areas.
