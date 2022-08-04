Cooling off at the fountains of Trocadero

MULTIMEDIA
Third heatwave hit France
Mohammed Badra, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 04 2022 10:00 AM
People cool down at the fountains of Trocadero, across the Eiffel Tower, during a heatwave in Paris, France, Wednesday. The European Commission encouraged EU member states to implement water conservation efforts and reuse treated wastewater for irrigation as countries like France experience its third heatwave since June.
