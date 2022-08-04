Cooling off at the fountains of Trocadero

MULTIMEDIA

Third heatwave hit France

Mohammed Badra, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People cool down at the fountains of Trocadero, across the Eiffel Tower, during a heatwave in Paris, France, Wednesday. The European Commission encouraged EU member states to implement water conservation efforts and reuse treated wastewater for irrigation as countries like France experience its third heatwave since June.