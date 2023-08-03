Home  >  Overseas

US Senate office evacuated after active shooter alert

Will Oliver, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 03 2023 10:44 AM | Updated as of Aug 04 2023 12:01 AM

Staff are evacuated from the Russell Senate Office Building after an active shooter alert on Wednesday at the US Capitol, Washington, DC, USA. Senate buildings were evacuated following a call of an active shooter, but the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said no shooter or injured were located and the buildings were cleared for re-entry. 

