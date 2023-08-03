MULTIMEDIA
US Senate office evacuated after active shooter alert
Will Oliver, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 03 2023 10:44 AM | Updated as of Aug 04 2023 12:01 AM
Staff are evacuated from the Russell Senate Office Building after an active shooter alert on Wednesday at the US Capitol, Washington, DC, USA. Senate buildings were evacuated following a call of an active shooter, but the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said no shooter or injured were located and the buildings were cleared for re-entry.
- /sports/08/04/23/palaro-2023-athletics-dominance-push-region-6-to-lead-after-day-4
- /sports/08/04/23/gilas-scores-easy-win-vs-iran-in-china-pocket-tourney
- /overseas/08/04/23/cambodias-hun-sen-says-son-is-next-pm
- /news/08/04/23/caap-confirms-missing-cessna-152-found-in-apayao-2-dead
- /video/business/08/03/23/ph-shares-close-higher-at-6576