US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Taiwan legislators

Central News Agency, EPA-EFE

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) speaks while Taiwan’s Vice President of the Legislative Yuan Tsai Chi-Chang (right) looks on during their meeting at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday. Pelosi began her visit in Taiwan, the highest ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years, despite strong warnings of military action from China against the visit.