Surge in COVID-19 cases recorded in US states

Andrew Kelly, Reuters

Two women wear masks while dressed as Minnie Mouse in Times Square during the outbreak of COVID-19 in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Monday. The US CDC reported a spike in coronavirus cases at 72,00 cases per day around the country, prompting calls for mandatory vaccination for transport and health workers. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged private businesses to require vaccination for admission of potential customers in an attempt to curb the spread of the delta variant.