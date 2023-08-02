MULTIMEDIA

20 killed in India expressway construction accident

Rescue operations after a girder launching machine collapsed above an under-construction expressway in Thana, outside Mumbai, India on Tuesday. At least 20 people were killed when a crane collapsed at the construction site of the Samruddhi Expressway in the outskirts of Mumbai, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.