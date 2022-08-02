MULTIMEDIA

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Asia tour

Nazri Rapaa, Malaysia Department of Information/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia's Department of Information on Tuesday, shows Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi waving as she leaves the Parliament House after a meeting with Malaysian officials in Kuala Lumpur. Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur for her second stop in an Asian tour that has sparked rage in Beijing over a possible stop in Taiwan, the first by a US House Speaker in 25 years.