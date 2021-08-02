MULTIMEDIA

No fear in Brazil

Evaristo Sa, AFP

Demonstrators take part in a rally in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and called for a printed vote model at Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday. Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia Sunday to support Bolsonaro and protest the country's electronic voting system.