Myanmar junta releases 7,700 detainees to mark Asarnha Bucha day

Nyein Chyan Naing, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 01 2023 07:43 PM

Relatives and friends of prisoners gather around a bus carrying inmates upon their release from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday. The Myanmar military announced an amnesty for over 7,700 detainees across the country on August 1 to commemorate the Full Moon Day of Waso, also known as Asarnha Bucha day. 

