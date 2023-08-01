MULTIMEDIA

Myanmar junta releases 7,700 detainees to mark Asarnha Bucha day

Nyein Chyan Naing, EPA-EFE

Relatives and friends of prisoners gather around a bus carrying inmates upon their release from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday. The Myanmar military announced an amnesty for over 7,700 detainees across the country on August 1 to commemorate the Full Moon Day of Waso, also known as Asarnha Bucha day.