Trouble in Iraq

Protesters take over Iraq's parliament

Sabah Arar, AFP

Supporters of Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr, protesting against a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister, chant slogans inside Iraq's parliament in the capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, on Sunday, a day after storming it. It is the second time in days that supporters of the firebrand Shiite cleric have forced their way into the legislative chamber, after October elections failed to lead to the formation of a government.

