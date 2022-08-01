Home  >  Overseas

Kentucky flooding kills at least 28, more missing

Seth Herald, AFP

Posted at Aug 01 2022 04:11 PM

At least 28 killed in Kentucky flooding

A Perry County school bus, along with other debris, sits in a creek near Jackson, Kentucky, Sunday. Rescuers in Kentucky are taking the search effort door-to-door in worsening weather conditions as they brace for a long and grueling effort to locate victims of flooding that devastated the state's east, its governor said.

