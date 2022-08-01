At least 28 killed in Kentucky flooding

MULTIMEDIA
Kentucky flooding kills at least 28, more missing
Seth Herald, AFP
Posted at Aug 01 2022 04:11 PM
A Perry County school bus, along with other debris, sits in a creek near Jackson, Kentucky, Sunday. Rescuers in Kentucky are taking the search effort door-to-door in worsening weather conditions as they brace for a long and grueling effort to locate victims of flooding that devastated the state's east, its governor said.
- /sports/08/01/22/game-winner-vs-ginebra-is-early-birthday-gift-for-almazan
- /news/08/01/22/fil-am-mixed-martial-artist-takes-down-nyc-attacker
- /sports/08/01/22/pba-d-league-ceu-in-playoffs-after-upset-of-marinero
- /news/08/01/22/ph-logs-more-severe-critical-covid-19-cases
- /life/08/01/22/bb-pilipinas-2022-judge-explains-why-he-wore-shorts