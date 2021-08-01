MULTIMEDIA

Thousands join protest against France’s COVID-19 health pass

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, AFP

Riot mobile gendarmes shoot with cougar grenade launcher as a protester waves a French flag with the cross of Lorraine, during the national day of protest against the COVID-19 health pass in Paris, France on Saturday. The French parliament recently approved a legislation making the COVID-19 health pass compulsory to visit a cafe, board a plane or travel on an inter-city train as a key part of its fight against COVID-19, triggering mass protests in the country.