Getting a COVID-19 booster shot Ronen Zvulun, Reuters Posted at Jul 30 2021 08:07 PM Doctor Ziv Feldman receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel on Friday. Israel will offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to people aged over 60 according to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett beginning Sunday as part of a "complementary vaccination program" as concerns mount over the more contagious Delta variant. Israel to offer 3rd Covid jab for over 60s: PM Israel's president gets third COVID-19 shot, urges boosters for over-60s