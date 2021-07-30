MULTIMEDIA

Getting a COVID-19 booster shot

Ronen Zvulun, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Doctor Ziv Feldman receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel on Friday. Israel will offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to people aged over 60 according to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett beginning Sunday as part of a “complementary vaccination program” as concerns mount over the more contagious Delta variant.