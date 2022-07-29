Indigenous people protest in Pope Francis mass

MULTIMEDIA
Indigenous people protest in Canada during Pope Francis mass
Vincenzo Pinto, AFP
Posted at Jul 29 2022 10:24 AM
Indigenous people hold a protest banner as Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-BeauprÈ in Quebec, Canada, on Thursday. Pope Francis earlier decried "ideological colonization" and renewed his apology to Indigenous peoples for decades of abuse during a speech before Canada's top officials, who invited him to take further action leading to "real reconciliation."
