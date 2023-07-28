MULTIMEDIA
Protest continues in Thailand after election
Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jul 28 2023 08:46 AM
Supporters of Thailand's Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat make the three-finger salute while covered in fake blood during a performance symbolizing the death of democracy in Thailand, at Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok Thursday. Protests continue in Thailand after Limjaroenrat's premiership bid was blocked by the Senate and the politician was suspended from MP duties pending a ruling on a media shareholding case.
- /news/07/28/23/marina-suspends-safety-certificate-of-capsized-motorbanca
- /spotlight/07/28/23/facebooks-algorithm-doesnt-alter-peoples-beliefs-research
- /overseas/07/28/23/trump-faces-fresh-charges-in-documents-case-as-legal-woes-grow
- /business/07/28/23/european-stocks-rally-wall-street-slumps-on-interest-rate-concerns
- /business/07/28/23/former-twitter-exec-says-a-mercurial-musk-rules-by-gut