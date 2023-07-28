North Korea marks Korean War armistice anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

North Korea holds parade on 70th anniversary of Korean War armistice

Jung Yeon-ie, AFP

A woman walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, at a railway station in Seoul on Friday. Kim Jong Un oversaw a North Korean military parade featuring new drones and Pyongyang's nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, as his defence chief warned the United States that nuclear war was coming, state media reported on July 28.