Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Thai officials swear allegiance to become lawful civil servants

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 28 2022 06:04 PM

Thai officials mark king's 70th birthday

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) leads his cabinet and government officials in the salute to the portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun during a ceremony at the royal ground of Sanam Luang, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. The ceremony for taking the oath of allegiance to become lawful civil servants was held to mark the king's 70th birthday on July 28. 

Read More:  Thailand   Prayut Chan-o-cha   King Maha Vajiralongkorn   Thai king   King Maha Vajiralongkorn birthday  