Thai officials mark king's 70th birthday

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Thai officials swear allegiance to become lawful civil servants Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE Posted at Jul 28 2022 06:04 PM Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) leads his cabinet and government officials in the salute to the portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun during a ceremony at the royal ground of Sanam Luang, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. The ceremony for taking the oath of allegiance to become lawful civil servants was held to mark the king's 70th birthday on July 28.