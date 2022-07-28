Thai officials mark king's 70th birthday

MULTIMEDIA

Thai officials swear allegiance to become lawful civil servants

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) leads his cabinet and government officials in the salute to the portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun during a ceremony at the royal ground of Sanam Luang, outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. The ceremony for taking the oath of allegiance to become lawful civil servants was held to mark the king's 70th birthday on July 28.