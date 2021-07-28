Home  >  Overseas

US CDC reimposes mask wearing for fully vaccinated people

People wear masks while walking in Grand Central Terminal in New York City on Tuesday. Due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates. 

