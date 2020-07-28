Home  >  Overseas

Hong Kong to implement stricter safety rules vs COVID-19

Vincent Yu, AP Photo

Posted at Jul 28 2020 06:51 PM

People eat at a partitioned restaurant in Hong Kong, Tuesday. Hong Kong will completely ban dining-in at restaurants and make it mandatory to wear masks in all public places, as the city battles its worst coronavirus outbreak to date.


 

