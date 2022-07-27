Pope Francis joins Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis participates in the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage and Liturgy of the Word

Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pope Francis participates in the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage and Liturgy of the Word in Lac Ste. Anne, northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Tuesday, a day after making a landmark apology for the abuse of Indigenous children at Catholic-run schools. Every year since the end of the 19th century, thousands of pilgrims mainly from Canada and the United States have come to bathe and pray in the healing waters, according to Indigenous rites.