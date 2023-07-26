MULTIMEDIA

Marcos with Malaysia's leaders

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE/pool

Viber

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (3rd left) and First Lady Maria Louise Araneta Marcos pose for a photograph with Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (3rd right) and Queen Azizah Aminah Maimunah, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) and wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail during a state welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. Marcos met with the two leaders as part of his 3-day state visit to Malaysia to re-strengthen ties after the COVID-19 pandemic.