MULTIMEDIA
Marcos with Malaysia's leaders
Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE/pool
Posted at Jul 26 2023 07:12 PM
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (3rd left) and First Lady Maria Louise Araneta Marcos pose for a photograph with Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (3rd right) and Queen Azizah Aminah Maimunah, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) and wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail during a state welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. Marcos met with the two leaders as part of his 3-day state visit to Malaysia to re-strengthen ties after the COVID-19 pandemic.
- /sports/07/26/23/boxing-marlon-tapales-formalizes-challenge-vs-inoue
- /sports/07/26/23/athletes-arrive-in-marikina-ahead-of-palarong-pambansa
- /news/07/26/23/dfa-to-issue-e-visa-for-chinese-visitors-from-aug-24
- /news/07/26/23/dost-to-revive-exhibit-of-local-inventions-addressing-disasters
- /news/07/26/23/ph-malaysia-agree-to-develop-barmm-halal-industry