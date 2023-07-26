52 whales die in mass stranding in Australia

Home  >  Overseas

52 whales die in mass stranding in western Australia

WA-DBCA via EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 26 2023 05:44 PM

Volunteers work to keep a pod of long-finned pilot whales alive near Cheynes Beach east of Albany, in Western Australia, Australia on Wednesday in this handout photo made available by Western Australia's state Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions. Wildlife experts are preparing to lead dozens of whales back into deep waters after 52 died in a mass stranding event on a West Australian beach. 

