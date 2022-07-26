Protest against executing Myanmar pro-democracy leaders

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Nationals, supporters protest execution of Myanmar pro-democracy leaders Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE Posted at Jul 26 2022 10:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Myanmar nationals and supporters hold Myanmar national flags and a large image of democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, during a rally outside of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok on Tuesday. The protesters staged the rally against the July 25 executions of pro-democracy leaders by the Myanmar military. ASEAN extremely troubled by execution of Myanmar democracy leaders Read More: Myanmar Cambodia Myanmar military Myanmar junta Thailand Myanmar Embassy /sports/07/26/22/in-photos-hidilyn-diaz-ties-knot-with-julius-naranjo/news/07/26/22/ressa-tells-ca-resolve-doubts-in-favor-of-accused/sports/07/26/22/esports-riot-ph-head-says-offline-competition-possible/news/07/26/22/dswd-dole-lay-down-plans-to-boost-job-creation/news/07/26/22/senate-elects-1st-batch-of-committee-chairpersons