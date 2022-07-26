Protest against executing Myanmar pro-democracy leaders

MULTIMEDIA

Nationals, supporters protest execution of Myanmar pro-democracy leaders

Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE

Myanmar nationals and supporters hold Myanmar national flags and a large image of democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, during a rally outside of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok on Tuesday. The protesters staged the rally against the July 25 executions of pro-democracy leaders by the Myanmar military.