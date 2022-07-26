Pope Francis deeply sorry for abusive schools

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis visits the Ermineskin Cree Nation, apologises to Indigenous survivors

Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Pope Francis visits the Ermineskin Cree Nation Cemetery in Maskwacis, south of Edmonton, western Canada, on Monday. Pope Francis visited Canada to personally apologize to Indigenous survivors of abuse committed over a span of decades at residential schools run by the Catholic Church.