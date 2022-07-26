Firefighters rush to control California wildfire

MULTIMEDIA
California wildfire burns thousands of acres
David Mcnew, AFP
Posted at Jul 26 2022 11:12 AM
The sun sets behind a smoky sky and burned forest at the Oak Fire near Mariposa, California, on Sunday. The fierce California wildfire expanded early Sunday burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations, as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat with already record-setting temperatures due to climb even further.
- /entertainment/07/26/22/paulo-avelino-lj-reyes-celebrate-son-akis-birthday
- /business/07/26/22/philippines-can-become-upper-middle-income-country-by-2024-balisacan
- /business/07/26/22/medalla-says-policy-rate-supportive-of-economic-growth-signals-hike-in-august
- /video/news/07/26/22/28m-students-enroll-for-sy-2022-2023
- /business/07/26/22/dbm-eyes-submission-of-proposed-2023-budget-in-august