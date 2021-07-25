MULTIMEDIA

California forest fires displace thousands of residents

Josh Edelson, AFP

Cal Fire firefighters monitor a backfire they lit to stop the spread of the Dixie fire in the Prattville community of unincorporated Plumas County, California in this photo taken on July 23, 2021. The Dixie fire, which started only a few miles from the origin of the deadly Camp fire, has churned through nearly 200,000 acres and continues to burn towards rural communities. Several villages were evacuated in the face of the advancing "Dixie Fire", which is suspected to have been caused by a tree falling on power cables.